Sept 9 VGP NV :
* Raises 225 million euros ($252.20 million) with bond issue
after the first day
* Lead manager received a total amount of subscriptions that
is more than two and a half times higher than maximum issue
amount expected of 225 million euros
* For this reason, subscriptions will be reduced accordingly
* 3.90 pct bonds, with a maturity date in 2023, will be
issued on Sept. 21 and will be admitted to trading on regulated
market of Euronext Brussels
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
