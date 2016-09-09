Sept 9 Apobiologix

* Positive Court Decision In Patent Infringement Litigation Against Amgen Concerning Grastofil And Lapelga Products

* Apobiologix Says Filed A Petition For Certiorari With US Supreme Court

* New Petition Challenges Court's Ruling That Co May Not Launch Its Products Until After Providing 180-Days' Notice Following FDA Approval