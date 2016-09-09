UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Sept 9 Bankers Petroleum Ltd
* Bankers Petroleum Announces Safe Approval For Proposed Arrangement
* Anticipates Completion Of Arrangement To Occur In Coming Weeks, And Prior To September 30, 2016
* Proposed Plan Of Arrangement With Affiliates Of Geo-Jade Petroleum Has Received Chinese State Administration Of Foreign Exchange Approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)