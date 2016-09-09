Sept 9 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc:

* 21St century oncology announces CEO transition

* Appoints William R. Spalding as President And CEO

* Founder Daniel Dosoretz to remain on company's board of directors

* Spalding succeeds Dosoretz

* In conjunction with CEO transition, board voted to reduce its size to six directors from eight

* Canada Pension Plan Investment board has purchased an additional $25 mln of preferred stock in Company