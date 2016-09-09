Sept 9 Ballantyne Strong Inc

* Acquires common shares of Itasca Capital Ltd.

* Beneficially owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 7 million shares, of 21.8 million issued and outstanding common shares of Itasca

* Acquired indirect ownership of an aggregate of 465,500 common shares of Itasca Capital through open market purchases on TSX-V market

* Co paid average of cad $0.675 per share for recently acquired shares for total consideration of cad $314,129