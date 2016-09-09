Sept 9 Delphi Automotive Plc

* Co supplied sensors and related control modules for airbags in affected vehicles in compliance with GM's product specifications and validation criteria

* No reserve has been recorded at this time

* Fully cooperating with GM's implementation efforts surrounding its recall

* Do not expect that cost of this recall would be material to our financial position, results of operations or cash flows