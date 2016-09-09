UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Sept 9 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform Power announces receipt of Nasdaq letter
* Notification letter stated company would be delisted from Nasdaq Global select market at opening of business on September 19
* Company would be delisted unless company requests a hearing on determination by 4:00 p.m. eastern time on September 15, 2016
* On September 9, 2016, company requested a hearing and also requested a stay of delisting pending hearing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)