BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
Sept 11 Mandalay Resources Corp :
* Mandalay resources corporation reports fatality at cerro bayo operations
* Fatality of a contractor in an incident that occurred yesterday at its cerro bayo operation in aysen, chile
* Incident occurred underground and was reported to chilean authorities; an investigation into incident has been initiated
* Mining operations at cerro bayo are temporarily suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
