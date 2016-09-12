Sept 11 Fitch -

* Basel III add to Indian banks' capital trigger risk

* Progressive increase in minimum capital requirements under Basel III likely to put nearly half of Indian banks in danger of breaching capital triggers

* Indian state banks most at risk of breaching capital triggers

* Estimates Indian banks to require around $90 billion in new capital by by FYE19 to meet Basel III standards

* Indian state banks to continue to face difficulties in raising capital, which will keep their viability ratings under pressure, weigh on sector outlook Source text : bit.ly/2c4ttI7