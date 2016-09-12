Sept 11 Fitch -
* Basel III add to Indian banks' capital trigger risk
* Progressive increase in minimum capital requirements under
Basel III likely to put nearly half of Indian banks in danger of
breaching capital triggers
* Indian state banks most at risk of breaching capital
triggers
* Estimates Indian banks to require around $90 billion in
new capital by by FYE19 to meet Basel III standards
* Indian state banks to continue to face difficulties in
raising capital, which will keep their viability ratings under
pressure, weigh on sector outlook
Source text : bit.ly/2c4ttI7