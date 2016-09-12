Sept 12 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd

* Says portfolio value of £1,038.1 million at 30 june 2016 versus £867.8 million as at 31 december 2015

* Says net asset value ("nav") as at 30 june 2016 of £1,022.2 million, up 15.7%

* Brexit vote has had a number of short-term impacts, while longer term implications are still evolving

* Weakening of sterling represents a challenge to jlif's competiveness when bidding for new overseas investments, which have become relatively more expensive

* In aftermath of eu referendum vote, we expect to see a slowdown in market activity

* Given an oversupply of capital seeking investment in uk infrastructure and limited supply of projects, we do not expect this to last long

* Expect to see dual pressure on asset pricing with non-sterling denominated investors seeking to take advantage of a weakened sterling