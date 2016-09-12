BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
Sept 12 Hp Inc
* HP Inc accelerates disruption of $55 billion copier segment with acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd's printer business
* Says deal valued at $1.05 billion
* Says acquisition is expected to be accretive in first full year following closing
* Says after deal closing, samsung has agreed to make a $100 million to $300 million equity investment in HP through open market purchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions for Asia Pacific in a reshuffle of senior managers in its investment banking division, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.