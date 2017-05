Sept 12 Bonava AB (publ) :

* Has sold housing project in Copenhagen, Denmark, to property company Balder for about 224 million Swedish crowns ($26.37 million)

* Project consists of 74 rental apartments and is scheduled to be completed and recognized in profit in Q4 2017