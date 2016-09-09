Sept 9 Asante
* Asante notifies patients of privacy incident
* On July 13, 2016, Asante determined that an employee had
inappropriately accessed certain electronic patient records
* Immediately began an investigation related to this
incident and specific employee, which was completed on July 21,
2016.
* Final audit of the employee's actions showed that the
employee inappropriately accessed records from August 18, 2014
to July 21, 2016
* Inappropriately accessed information did not contain
patient social security numbers or other financial or account
information
* To date, Asante has no evidence that any patient
information has been misused, nor does it have any reason to
believe that information will be misused in future
