Sept 9 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc

* Jeffrey Favret tendered his resignation as executive vice president, chief financial officer, secretary and treasurer

* Favret has agreed to remain with company in capacity of manager- strategic alternatives and initiatives

* Actively searching for a candidate to succeed Favret - SEC filing

* In interim, Kirk J. Meche, president and CEO, will assume role of interim CFO, secretary and treasurer