UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Sept 9 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc
* Jeffrey Favret tendered his resignation as executive vice president, chief financial officer, secretary and treasurer
* Favret has agreed to remain with company in capacity of manager- strategic alternatives and initiatives
* Actively searching for a candidate to succeed Favret - SEC filing
* In interim, Kirk J. Meche, president and CEO, will assume role of interim CFO, secretary and treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)