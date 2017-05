Sept 9 Halcon Resources Corp

* Completes restructuring and exits prepackaged bankruptcy

* About $1.8 billion of company's debt has been eliminated under restructuring plan

* $600 million debtor-in-possession credit facility was converted into a $600 million reserve-based senior revolving credit facility

* First borrowing base redetermination is scheduled for may of 2017.