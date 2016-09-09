Sept 9 Lightstream Resources Ltd

* Announces mailing of management information circular with respect to proposed plan of arrangement and special meeting

* Board of directors believe that recapitalization represents best alternative available to address company's capital structure and liquidity needs

* Recapitalization will reduce financial risk by retiring about $1.175 billion in debt

* Recapitalization will reduce annual interest expense by about $108 million