Sept 9 Uqm Technologies Inc

* Approved changing UQM'S fiscal year to end on December 31 of each year, starting on December 31, 2016

* Current fy begin on april 1, 2016, end on December 31, 2016, with following fy beginning January 1, 2017 and ending on Dec 31, 2017