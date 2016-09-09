UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Sept 9 Uqm Technologies Inc
* Approved changing UQM'S fiscal year to end on December 31 of each year, starting on December 31, 2016
* Current fy begin on april 1, 2016, end on December 31, 2016, with following fy beginning January 1, 2017 and ending on Dec 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)