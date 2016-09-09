Sept 9 Denso Corp, Fujitsu Ltd
* Denso is in talks to increase its interest in Fujitsu Ten
To a majority stake - Nikkei
* Fujitsu now own 55% of Fujitsu Ten, while Denso has a 10%
stake - Nikkei
* Denso Corp will purchase shares from Fujitsu Ten parent
Fujitsu in a deal said to be worth tens of billions of Yen -
Nikkei
* Under a basic agreement, Denso's interest will rise to 51%
as Fujitsu's falls to 14%; Toyota's 35% stake will remain
unchained - Nikkei
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [6902.T, 6702.T]