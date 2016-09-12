Sept 12 Onxeo SA :

* Onxeo announces first outcomes of Livatag preclinical plan

* Livatag nanoformulation leads to increased exposure and preferential affinity for liver, supporting current relive phase III study rationale

* Demonstrates enhanced effect in combination with immunotherapy