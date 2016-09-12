Sept 12 Catena Media Plc :
* Has decided to issue a three-year secured bond loan in amount of 50 million euros ($56.25
million) inal maturity in September 2019
* Bond loan will bear a floating rate coupon of Euribor 3m + 6.75% and be issued within a
total framework amount of 100 million euros
* Issue proceeds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes of Group, including
acquisitions
* Intends to apply for listing of bond loan on Nasdaq Stockholm within 30 days after issue
date
* Carnegie Investment Bank and Swedbank have acted as joint bookrunners
