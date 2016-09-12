Sept 12 Catena Media Plc :

* Has decided to issue a three-year secured bond loan in amount of 50 million euros ($56.25 million) inal maturity in September 2019

* Bond loan will bear a floating rate coupon of Euribor 3m + 6.75% and be issued within a total framework amount of 100 million euros

* Issue proceeds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes of Group, including acquisitions

* Intends to apply for listing of bond loan on Nasdaq Stockholm within 30 days after issue date

* Carnegie Investment Bank and Swedbank have acted as joint bookrunners Source text: bit.ly/2cjo1OJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)