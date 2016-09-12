Sept 12 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
:
* Aspen announces signing of agreements with GSK
* Signed an agreement with GSK whereby AGI will acquire a
portfolio of anaesthetics globally with exception of certain
territories
* Aspen expects portfolio to generate revenue of
approximately 70 mln stg in year ended Dec. 31 2016
* Will pay an initial amount of 180 mln stg and milestone
payments of up to 100 mln stg
* AGI and GSK have also signed a supply agreement whereby
GSK will continue to supply products to AGI in medium term
* AGI's upfront investment will be funded from debt
facilities
* Deal anticipated to complete during Q3 of Aspen's 2017
financial year
* If GSK portfolio was owned for entire 2017 financial year,
it would be expected to add approximately 75 cents per share to
NHEPS of group
* Net impact on NHEPS of acquisition of thrombolytic
products and cancellation of SSA collaboration should not be
material
* Aspen unit and gsk have agreed to cancel rights of
Pharmacare to collaborate in sub-Saharan business of GSK
* GSK will pay pharmacare 45 mln stg as consideration for
cancellation of SSA collaboration
