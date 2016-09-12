Sept 12 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited :

* Aspen announces signing of agreements with GSK

* Signed an agreement with GSK whereby AGI will acquire a portfolio of anaesthetics globally with exception of certain territories

* Aspen expects portfolio to generate revenue of approximately 70 mln stg in year ended Dec. 31 2016

* Will pay an initial amount of 180 mln stg and milestone payments of up to 100 mln stg

* AGI and GSK have also signed a supply agreement whereby GSK will continue to supply products to AGI in medium term

* AGI's upfront investment will be funded from debt facilities

* Deal anticipated to complete during Q3 of Aspen's 2017 financial year

* If GSK portfolio was owned for entire 2017 financial year, it would be expected to add approximately 75 cents per share to NHEPS of group

* Net impact on NHEPS of acquisition of thrombolytic products and cancellation of SSA collaboration should not be material

* Aspen unit and gsk have agreed to cancel rights of Pharmacare to collaborate in sub-Saharan business of GSK

* GSK will pay pharmacare 45 mln stg as consideration for cancellation of SSA collaboration