Sept 12 Human Stem Cells Institute :
* Says its subsidiary Genetico has received a 300 million
rouble ($4.61 million) loan from Russian State Industrial
Development Fund (IDF) for project to implement genetic
diagnostic technologies
* The total cost of the project amounts to 600 million
roubles, of which 150 million roubles have already been invested
by HSCI over the past 3 years, 300 million roubles are provided
by IDF, while the rest 150 million roubles are to be invested by
GENETICO LLC shareholders
Source text - bit.ly/2cCDDNT
($1 = 65.0175 roubles)
