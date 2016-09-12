Sept 12 Human Stem Cells Institute :

* Says its subsidiary Genetico has received a 300 million rouble ($4.61 million) loan from Russian State Industrial Development Fund (IDF) for project to implement genetic diagnostic technologies

* The total cost of the project amounts to 600 million roubles, of which 150 million roubles have already been invested by HSCI over the past 3 years, 300 million roubles are provided by IDF, while the rest 150 million roubles are to be invested by GENETICO LLC shareholders Source text - bit.ly/2cCDDNT

