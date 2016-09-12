Sept 12 Telenor

* Commences sale of a portion of its stake in Vimpelcom Ltd.

* Has commenced a public offering in united states of 142,500,000 of its vimpelcom ltd. American depository shares

* Currently owns approximately 580 million ADSs, or 33 per cent of vimpelcom's total outstanding common shares

* Transaction announced today represents 24.5 per cent of ADSs that telenor owns (8.1 per cent of vimpelcom's total outstanding common shares)

* Intends to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to 21,375,000 additional adss at public offering price

* Telenor may also launch a 3-year bond exchangeable into vimpelcom adss in an aggregate principal amount of up to usd 1,000,000,000, with an exchange premium which could be up to 35 per cent

* Exchangeable bond will be launched outside united states to non-us persons, pursuant to regulations under u.s. Securities act

* Will not comment beyond today's announcement at this point in time. Pricing of offering will be announced following completion of bookbuilding process

* Morgan stanley and j.p. Morgan will act as joint global coordinators and joint lead bookrunners, and citigroup and credit suisse will act as joint bookrunners