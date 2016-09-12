BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 SVG Capital Plc :
* Offer by HarbourVest Structured Solutions III LP
* Notes today's unsolicited offer for company from HarbourVest Structured Solutions III LP at 650 pence per share in cash
* Urges its shareholders to take no action at this time as company will publish its interim results on September 20
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.