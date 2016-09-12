Sept 12 SVG Capital Plc :

* Offer by HarbourVest Structured Solutions III LP

* Notes today's unsolicited offer for company from HarbourVest Structured Solutions III LP at 650 pence per share in cash

* Urges its shareholders to take no action at this time as company will publish its interim results on September 20