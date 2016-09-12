CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Egalet Corp :
* Egalet announces Oxaydo demonstrates bioequivalence at 15 mg dose
* Full data will be submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a supplemental new drug application
* There is no evidence that Oxaydo has reduced abuse liability compared to immediate-release oxycodone
* Clinical significance of difference in drug liking and difference in response to taking drug again reported in study is not yet established Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017