CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V.
* Says 2016 EBITDA for assets sold to Eagle Materials is estimated to be $33 mln
* Proceeds obtained from transaction will be used mainly for debt reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017