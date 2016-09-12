Sept 12 Horizon Pharma Plc :
* Horizon Pharma Plc to acquire Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp.
as further step in building leading rare disease business
* Says transaction valued at $9.00 per share in cash with
fully diluted equity value of approximately $800 million
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA
in 2017
* Intends to finance transaction through $675 million of
external debt along with cash on hand
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of
directors of both companies
* Says transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2016
