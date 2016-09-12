US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Sept 12 Ebix Inc :
* Executes new E-governance contract for 3 public sector undertakings in India
* Says projects are being implemented by Ebix's newly formed joint venture subsidiary with Vayam Technologies Limited
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors