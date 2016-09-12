CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Pitney Bowes Inc :
* Intends to cause unit to redeem all 300,000 outstanding shares of perpetual stock, having aggregate stated value of $300 million
* To fund the redemption with the proceeds of an issuance of dollar-denominated, intermediate maturity, registered senior unsecured notes Source text bit.ly/2c9tGrO Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017