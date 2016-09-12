BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Oscar Properties Holding AB :
* Acquires all shares in project no.4, Nacka Strand
* Purchase price amounts to 85 million Swedish crowns ($9.97 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5243 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.