CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Cloud Peak Energy Inc
* Says issuers are offering to exchange up to $400 million aggregate principal amount of old notes
* Cloud Peak Energy Resources commences exchange offers
* Commenced offers to exchange outstanding senior notes for new secured 12% second lien notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017