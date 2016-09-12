CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Aptose Biosciences Inc
* During a phase 1b clinical trial with APTO-253, a clinical site experienced stoppage of infusion pump during an iv infusion
* Submitted formal response to U.S. FDA regarding previously announced clinical hold of aptose's phase 1b clinical trial of APTO-253
* Says stoppage of infusion pump during an iv infusion caused by back pressure as a result of clogging of in-line filter
* Says co provided responses to all of questions cited in clinical hold letter issued by FDA
* Based issue with molecule
* Says now working with a drug product that does not cause filter clogging or pump stoppage
* Now working with drug product that does not cause filter clogging or pump stoppage during mock infusion studies
