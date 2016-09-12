BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Perrigo Company PLC :
* Perrigo acknowledges receipt of letter from Starboard Value LP
* "Perrigo will review letter carefully and looks forward to a constructive and productive dialogue with Starboard" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.