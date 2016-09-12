BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 E*TRADE Financial Corp :
* E*TRADE Financial Corporation announces leadership transition with close of OptionsHouse transaction
* Says appointment of Rodger A. Lawson (previously serving as chairman of board) as executive chairman
* Says appointment of Karl A. Roessner (previously serving as general counsel) as chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Michael Curcio as chief brokerage officer
* Says Kevin Kabat has been appointed lead independent director
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.