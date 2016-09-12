Sept 12 Capitala Finance Corp

* Says recently invested $25.0 million in two new investments

* Says on September 2, 2016, company invested $5.0 million in second lien debt of California Pizza Kitchen, Inc.

* Says on september 9, 2016, company invested $20.0 million in first lien debt of Amerimark Holdings, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: