BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Capitala Finance Corp
* Says recently invested $25.0 million in two new investments
* Says on September 2, 2016, company invested $5.0 million in second lien debt of California Pizza Kitchen, Inc.
* Says on september 9, 2016, company invested $20.0 million in first lien debt of Amerimark Holdings, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.