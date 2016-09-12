CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 (Reuters) -
* Steven T Newby reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Genvec as of September 2nd, 2016 - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2cT9OuB Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017