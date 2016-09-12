BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 (Reuters) -
* Viex Capital Advisors, LLC reports 5.5 pct stake in Seachange International as of September 7, 2016 - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2cQSkjS Further company coverage:
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.