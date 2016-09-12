CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc :
* Says either party may be obligated to pay a $485 million termination fee to the other party, in case of termination of merger
* If arrangement is not completed because of material breach by a party, breaching party will be obligated to pay nonbreaching party $50 million Source text bit.ly/2ciFNAl Further company coverage:
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017