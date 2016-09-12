BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Aurskog Sparebank :
* Chairman Jan H Skøld sold on Spet. 12 a total of 15,000 equity certificates in Aurskog Sparebank at price of 194 Norwegian crowns ($23.52) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2493 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.