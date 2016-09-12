Sept 12 Data Respons ASA :

* Acquires MicroDoc Computersysteme GmbH, a German SW technology company

* To pay 10.5 million euros ($11.79 million) for MicroDoc, payable at closing

* Additional amount to be paid for MicroDoc depends on MicroDoc's EBIT development in 2016, 2017 and 2018 (earn-out mechanism)

* Transaction is expected to close within next two weeks