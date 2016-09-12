CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Sierra Metals Inc
* Sierra metals inc sets monthly production of 79,554 DMT at its Yauricocha Mine in Peru
* Co seeks permission from shareholders for share consolidation as predecessor to potential u.s. Listing
* Mine produced 82,149 dry metric tonnes or 2,733 tonnes per day on average for month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017