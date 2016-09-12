BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 (Reuters) -
* Crest Petroleum updates proposed reverse takeover with GFG Resources Inc and calls shareholders meeting
* Crest Petroleum Corp says under transaction GFG shareholders will exchange all GFG shares for Crest shares on a one GFG share for one crest share basis Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.