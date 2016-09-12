Sept 12 Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool corp says "WTO decision addressed technical aspects of how United States calculates anti subsidy and antidumping duties in trade cases"

* "following this decision, all U.S. trade measures currently in place against washers imported by Samsung and LG remain in full effect"

* Current trade case, filed in 2015 against washers produced by Samsung and LG in China, does not allege subsidies or require use of challenged methodology

* If U.S. decides to make technical modifications to original determinations covering washers from Korea, expect this would not happen until 2018