Sept 12 GrowMax Resources Corp

* GrowMax resources announces strategic plans

* Says G&A expenses for Q4 of 2016 are estimated to be approximately C$500,000 less than in Q4-2015

* Says has initiated a sale process for company's remaining assets in Argentina

* Says several companies have entered into a confidentiality agreement for co's Argentina assets

* Says primary focus continues to be on company's phosphate and brine/potash mining assets in Bayovar, Peru

* Says by early 2017, aiming to make a decision regarding ssp plant and path forward for Bayovar concessions