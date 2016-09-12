CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
Sept 12 GrowMax Resources Corp
* GrowMax resources announces strategic plans
* Says G&A expenses for Q4 of 2016 are estimated to be approximately C$500,000 less than in Q4-2015
* Says has initiated a sale process for company's remaining assets in Argentina
* Says several companies have entered into a confidentiality agreement for co's Argentina assets
* Says primary focus continues to be on company's phosphate and brine/potash mining assets in Bayovar, Peru
* Says by early 2017, aiming to make a decision regarding ssp plant and path forward for Bayovar concessions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
