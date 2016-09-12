BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 LegacyTtexas Financial Group Inc :
* LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. announces reopening of subordinated notes offering
* Says has reopened public offering of its 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2025
* Plans to use net proceeds for potential strategic acquisitions & investments in LegacyTexas Bank as regulatory capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.