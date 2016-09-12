BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Finbond Group Ltd :
* Trading update - HEPS to increase between 35 pct and 44 pct for the six month period ended Aug. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.