BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Iron Mountain Inc
* Iron Mountain Incorporated announces canadian debt offering
* Iron Mountain -offering by way of private placement of C$250 million in aggregate principal amount of CAD senior notes due 2023
* Iron Mountain -proceeds from offering of notes are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under company's revolving credit facility Source text :
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.