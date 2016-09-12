BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Cash Medien AG :
* Will miss earnings target for 2016
* Now sees FY 2016 net loss of 200,000 euros ($224,640.00) instead of profit of around 100,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.