BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
Sept 12 Grand Parade Investments Ltd :
* Tasneem Karriem appointed as an executive director on board of GPI with effect from Sept.9 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.