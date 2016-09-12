Sept 12 Banc Of California Inc

* PL Capital Group Principal Richard Lashley On Sept 9, sent a letter to Steven Sugarman, Chairman, President,CEO of Banc Of California - sec filing

* Letter expresses disappointment with Banc Of California board's refusal to meet with Rich Lashley,John Palmer

* Reports 4.7 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Sept 9 Source text : bit.ly/2cRGMgh Further company coverage: